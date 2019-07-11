Teenager accused of assaulting 3 family members

ELKHART — A 17-year-old male is accused of aggravated assault and interfering in the reporting of a crime after he allegedly attacked three family members on Monday.
The 17-year-old allegedly shoved his 52-year-old grandfather to the ground, causing scrapes, cuts and back pain.
Police said the teenager inadvertently knocked over a ladder that landed on a 56-year-old female family member, causing head and back pain.
At a nearby address, the juvenile allegedly prevented a 69-year-old female family member from calling 911 and, police said, shoved her to the ground, causing scrapes, cuts and back pain.
The 17-year-old was taken to the Elkhart Juvenile Detention Center.
