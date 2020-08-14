GOSHEN — An Elkhart teenager charged with murder intends to forego having a jury hear his case.
Alphonso James III, 15, is accused of killing 18-year-old Jaren Minies on Sept. 12, 2018. Minies was shot multiple times during what was described as a deal to trade an Xbox for a handgun.
James was arrested later while in Ithaca, New York, where he was convicted in a violent assault. He was transferred to Elkhart County on the murder charge and soon waived out of juvenile court.
He was in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for an initial hearing on a new charge, battery by body waste on a public safety official. The Level 6 felony, typically associated with acts like spitting on a police officer, was filed following an alleged June 30 incident that occurred while he is in custody awaiting trial for murder.
He is currently set for a Sept. 21 trial. The new charge carries a punishment of up to 2½ years in prison, in addition to a potential 65-year sentence on the murder charge.
His attorney, Chris Petersen, informed the court that James intends to waive his right to a trial by jury. He would instead have a bench trial, with the judge hearing all the evidence and deciding on a verdict.
Petersen also said James wants to waive his claim of self-defense. His attorneys had originally asserted that he acted with justifiable force.
James would also like to discharge part of his legal team, attorney Peter Soldato, who has left the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office for an office in the Cleveland area.
Judge Michael Christofeno asked Petersen to file all three motions in writing, as quickly as possible, before he will decide on them. He set an Aug. 20 hearing to discuss the three issues.
