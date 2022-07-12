INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Taylor, the president of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, is one of six African American Hoosiers honored Tuesday during a reception held by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission in partnership with Indiana Black Expo.
The awards celebration, held at the Indiana Convention Center, honors recipients for their exceptional efforts across diverse fields – including education, community leadership and civil rights. The celebration acknowledges the work done throughout the state, recognizing some of the community’s unsung heroes who work for the advancement of all Hoosiers.
