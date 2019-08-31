Suspected bank robber arrested in Elkhart

ELKHART — A suspected Sullivan County bank robber was arrested in Elkhart on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.
Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Kevin S. Bonds, 32, of Terre Haute on an active warrant out of Sullivan County Circuit Court
He is believed to have robbed Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan on Aug. 23. At about 10:50 a.m., he allegedly walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash, police said. The teller complied, and the suspect walked away with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. No weapons were displayed.
Police thanked the public for tips that were received during this investigation, which allowed Bonds to be identified as a suspect.
Bonds is charged with robbery, a Level 5 felony.
