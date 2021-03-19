GOSHEN — A murder suspect who fled to Tennessee has been given an August trial date after he was arrested and returned to Elkhart County.
Darius Thomas, 26, of Middlebury, is charged with murder in the Feb. 5 death of Shamar Barnes. The 19-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to the chest in a parking lot across the street from 1226 S. Main St., Elkhart.
