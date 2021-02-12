GOSHEN — An Elkhart man awaiting trial for serious drug felonies is in jail without bond after he was arrested following a chase and crash Monday.
Christopher Ramirez, 27, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident. He was arrested following a 14-minute chase during which he allegedly sideswiped another vehicle after police used tire deflation devices.
