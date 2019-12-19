ELKHART — Thousands of stuffed animals are being dropped off at Beacon Health facilities, including Elkhart General Hospital, to provide comfort for ailing children.
Nearly 430 teddy bears and other stuffed animals were delivered Wednesday by South Bend International Airport for children who will be admitted to the emergency room, pediatric unit and outpatient surgery department throughout the year.
“Any time a child is admitted, it’s a comfort to them to have a bear,” said Michaela Nufer, director of women and children’s services at Elkhart General Hospital.
Bears in the Air, as the program is called, is in its eighth year of bringing teddy bears to children at Beacon hospitals all over Michiana. Over the next two days, they’ll drop off nearly 2,100 stuffed animals, but Mike Daigel, CEO and executive director of South Bend International Airport, remembers the first year of the program, when they were excited to receive less than 150.
Daigel said he got the idea from an airport in Montana, where they were able to collect nearly 2,000 teddy bears, which lasted the hospital the whole year.
“When you see the smile (from these kids), it’s just amazing,” he said.
At Elkhart General, London Johnson, 6, of Elkhart, was the first child to receive a special teddy bear.
“It couldn’t have happened at a more perfect time,” Nyesha Johnson said.
Johnson’s daughter London found herself in the emergency room on Wednesday. The 6-year-old was happy to discover the nature of the visit was to bring her a teddy bear and not another needle.
“Hospitals are scary for kids,” Johnson said. “It kind of soothes them, calms them down and takes their mind off the bigger picture.”
The airport collects money and products for the program. Then organizers find factories or businesses willing to send them as many bears as they can offer to the cause.
Bears may be donated to the hospital as well. Donated teddy bears must be new with tags, organizers said.
Nufer said the 400-plus bears donated by South Bend International Airport will likely last Elkhart General Hospital eight or nine months.
