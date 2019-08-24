Pending weather the Elkhart City Street Department will close the following Streets for milling from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday
n Holly Drive from Greenleaf Boulevard to Briarwood Drive
n Vernon Avenue from Marguerite Avenue east to dead end
n Calumet Avenue from Marguerite Avenue east to Cul-De-Sac
n Bay Street from Greenwood Boulevard to Neff Street
Tuesday
n Bay Street from East Bristol Street to North Bay Drive
n Springbrook Drive from North Bay Drive to East Lake Drive West
n Sellers Court from North Bay Drive to Brookwood Drive
n North Bay Drive from Springbrook Drive to Miller Street ( CR8 )
Wednesday
n East Bristol Street from Johnson Street through Garden Street
n Oak Street from West Bristol Street to Mishawaka Street
n Mishawaka Street from West Boulevard through the Oak Street intersection
Thursday
n Oak Street from Mishawaka Street to West Beardsley Avenue
n Oak Street from West Beardsley Street to Bower Street
n 6th Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to West Indiana Avenue
The City of Elkhart Street Department was urging motorists to use caution when traveling in these areas.
