ELKHART — Portions of Main Street and Lexington Avenue in downtown will be closed for weeks with the demolition of 131 S. Main St., Mayor Tim Neese has announced.
Lexington Avenue will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, from Main Street to the north-south alley located mid-block between Main and Second streets, reopening on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The sidewalk on the south side of Lexington will remain open to pedestrians during this time. Through traffic is encouraged to detour by using High Street or Jackson Boulevard.
The southbound lane of Main Street will be closed starting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from Lexington Avenue to Jackson Boulevard, reopening on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The northbound lane of Main Street and adjacent sidewalk will remain open to vehicles and pedestrians during this time. Through traffic is encouraged to detour by using Waterfall Drive. The intersection of Waterfall Drive and Lexington Avenue will be temporarily marked as a four-way stop while the detour is in effect.
The building was cited as a public safety hazard more than a year ago, and the sidewalk along the building has been closed to shield pedestrians from harm. City officials say the building has water damage and is coming apart.
Neese said he was disappointed to have to tear down a building in the city center, but he also said public safety is an issue and that demolition is necessary in this case.
“Generally, I believe it is in the city’s best interest to preserve our building stock whenever possible,” Neese said. “I find it extremely disappointing to see this piece of our downtown landscape demolished, but given the unique set of circumstances, we unfortunately have no other option. The safety of the citizens of the City of Elkhart will always be my highest priority, and the longer this building stays standing, the greater the risk it becomes.”
The city is working with surrounding businesses to minimize any potential interruption and will provide signage to inform the public that all businesses remain open.
Neese said his administration will make every effort to recoup all money spent on the monitoring and demolition of this structure from its owner, Jim Wagner.
The demolition will be done by Jackson Demolition Services and cost $115,000.
