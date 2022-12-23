ELKHART — Two individuals were taken into custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from Elkhart police in a stolen vehicle.
Dispatchers received a call about 12:24 p.m. Thursday in reference to a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of South Main Street, the Elkhart Police Department said. The complainant told police he had started his vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, and went back inside. While he was inside, his vehicle was stolen.
The officer obtained a description of two male subjects seen entering and driving away in the Sonata. A second Elkhart Police Department officer observed two subjects matching the description walking in the area of Benham Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, according to the report.
At about 12:40 p.m., a Sonata passed the officer traveling east on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The officer initiated a pursuit and was joined by other officers as the Sonata traveled through Elkhart.
The Sonata eventually traveled north on S.R. 19 and continued into Michigan. During the pursuit, the Sonata’s front passenger tire was damaged, the report said.
The Sonata traveled north on Five Points Road and turned east onto Grange Street where it came to a stop shortly after 1 p.m. Officers initiated a felony stop, and the driver and passenger of the vehicle exited without further incident.
The driver and his passenger were both taken into custody by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the Cass County Jail. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police assisted the Elkhart Police Department. No injuries or accidents were reported.
The names of the subjects were not immediately available. Police said their report would be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.
