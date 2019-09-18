South Bend man arrested after chase

ELKHART — A South Bend man faces multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit in Elkhart.
James Allen, 29, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and then ran from police on foot.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license as a Level 5 felony.
His charges also include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
There were also two active warrants for his arrest in St. Joseph County. One is for failure to appear in a 2016 conviction for robbery, a Level 5 felony, and one is for a 2017 charge of perjury, a Level 6 felony, with a trial still pending.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer tried to stop a 2010 Ford Escape for an alleged traffic violation at Benham and Park avenues about 4:15 p.m. The vehicle sped away from the stop south on Benham, at speeds of 50 to 60 mph.
Police later spoke with two witnesses who said they were nearly struck during the chase. A man said he was driving at the intersection of Indiana and Benham avenues and had to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash, and another man said he was walking near the street and had to run into a yard to avoid being struck as the Escape swerved toward him.
The vehicle stopped in the 1100 block of West Garfield Avenue and the driver got out and fled on foot. The officer lost sight of him but people pointed to a West Cleveland Avenue residence that he ran into.
Neighbors also said they were concerned for the safety of an elderly woman who they said lived in the residence.
After waiting for backup, police searched the home and found Allen hiding behind a couch. He was arrested and handcuffed at gunpoint.
A search of the Escape uncovered a 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen in Berrien County, Michigan, and an AR-style rifle.
Police also allegedly found THC vape pods, weighing 21.3 grams, and marijuana, weighing 4.2 grams, as well as methamphetamine residue, a ledger book and different sized plastic baggies.
