Solar energy workshop offered Thursday

ELKHART — A “Solarize Elkhart” workshop on Thursday will give home and business owners a chance to learn about how to utilize solar energy, according to an Elkhart Environmental Center press release.
The Solarize Elkhart Initiative encourages the growth of solar power by reducing the hassle of requesting bids from multiple installers and educating interested property owners about the process.
The project is modeled after the non-profit Solarize Indiana Initiative, which has enabled many homeowners and businesses in many communities to add solar energy with ease and at a great value, according to the press release.
The workshop will be at 6:30 p.m.Thursday July 11 at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Homeowners with solar energy experience and officials from the City of Elkhart and the Michiana Area Council of Governments will speak at the workshop.
To learn more, contact Jamison Czarnecki at the Elkhart Environmental Center at 574-293-5070 or eecmail@coei.org.
