Smoke detectors lacking in Marion Street fire

ELKHART — Five adults and four children, ages 2 to 9, were displaced by a fire in a Marion Street apartment building that had no working smoke detectors, according to firefighters.
No injuries from the blaze were reported.
Elkhart Fire Department crews responded at 12:15 a.m. Thursday to the 700 block of West Marion Street, where emergency personnel found fire and heavy smoke coming from the second floor and roof, according to a report from the department.
Six apartments were damaged by the fire, according to firefighters.
The layout of the apartments created problems for firefighters attempting to reach the fire, the report said, and the door to one apartment was hidden by a sheet of drywall. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 12:44 a.m.
Damage to the building was estimated at $75,000 and damage to contents at $25,000, according to the report.
No working smoke detectors were found in the apartments that were occupied, firefighters said.
Occupants displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
