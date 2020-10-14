ELKHART — Firefighters continued their investigation into the cause of a blaze late Tuesday at a ranch-style home on Osolo Road.
Crews were called about 10:22 p.m. to 1817 Osolo Road and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement and first floor, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department.
