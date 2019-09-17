Shootings reported in Elkhart

ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department reported four shootings in the city Saturday and Sunday. One person and two buildings were hit.
A woman who identified herself as Kanisha Nicole Wilson, 28, arrived at Elkhart General Hospital at 5:49 a.m. on Sunday, police said. She had been shot in the right leg. Wilson would not give police any information as to how she was shot, and police were unable to confirm her identity. Officers could not locate a scene or any witness to the incident but believe that the shooting happened during the overnight hours.
Also on Sunday, at 5:59 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Princeton Street, where victims reported hearing sounds of gunfire and damage to the front window of the residence, though they did not see anyone shooting. Officers found shell casings just south of the residence but could not locate any other witnesses to the incident. According to police, it is possible that these two shootings were the same, but they are listed as separate incidents until detectives are able to tie them together.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2:39 a.m., officers were called to Jimmy Squids, a nightclub at 705 C.R. 6 East. Police found shell casings in the parking lot and damage to the front of the building from what appeared to be bullets. Emergency dispatch had received a call that a vehicle had been damaged, but the owner of the vehicle did not provide any further information and left the scene.
In a separate case, about an hour later, officers were called to the 500 block of Marion Street for a shooting. Officers found shell casings in the street but did not locate any victims or damage to property.
These shootings are all under investigation.
Also on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Elkhart River near Elkhart Central High School, where an employee of the Elkhart Environmental Center had found a firearm.
The employee was working in the river near the railroad tracks that cross the river and Richmond Street. The firearm was a shotgun that appeared to have been there for an extended amount of time, according to police.
