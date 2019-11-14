ELKHART — With bitter cold gripping the region much earlier than usual, shelter providers in the city are opening their facilities ahead of winter to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay – day or night.
For overnight stays, those in need can stay warm at Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., through its winter amnesty program.
The program, which started on Nov. 1 and runs through March 31, has about 25 beds for men and six for single women. If beds are not available, cots will be used.
Through the amnesty program, everyone is welcome, said Mike Perez, director of resource and development at the mission, from those who are homeless to people who may just have trouble keeping their home warm.
Temperatures fell into the single digits late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
“If anyone needs a place to stay, we have a place for them,” Perez said. “They’ll come in and get processed, and they will be able to sleep overnight.”
Guests also receive an evening meal and breakfast. But after breakfast is complete, Perez said guests are asked to leave the Faith Mission until the evening hours.
“We also give them blankets and pillows and give them showers,” Perez said. “And if they need clothing, we have a thrift store that we personally own, so we can get them clothing too.”
The shelter operates every day from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
For daytime assistance, residents can head to Guidance Ministries.
The church at 216 N. Second St. offers a wide range of year-round services to guests, including food, clothing, showers, laundry facilities and crisis supply pantries, Pastor Lori Hoyt King said.
“The biggest thing in the cold weather is to provide somewhere warm for guests to come and get some coffee or hot cocoa and have their means met and enjoy some television,” she said. “And in the summertime, it’s somewhere to get out the heat and have some Kool-Aid and iced tea. We’ve privileged to be able to help in that way.”
Additionally, the faith-based nonprofit provides case management as a way to figure out why their clients are homeless to better assist them.
“In the last six months, we’ve been able to house a great number of people as well as help them find employment,” Hoyt King said. “We also have an actual employment program that’s built into our homeless ministry program now, which will help clients fill out a fake application, do a mock interview and the next day, we take them out to put in actual applications.”
The daytime shelter is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
