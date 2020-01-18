ELKHART — One of Elkhart's sewage pumping stations had a "catastrophic failure" on Friday, according to the Mayor's Office.
The pump, in the area of C.R. 6 and S.R. 19, is no longer operational.
The city immediately secured the services of Selge Construction to install a pumping bypass system to assure no loss of service. The bypass system is in the roadway of C.R. 6 between S.R. 19 and Johnson Street and will be in place for at least one week.
As a result of the bypass system placement, significant lane restrictions have been imposed. The city suggest avoiding the area if possible.
