New officers hired in Elkhart

The newly hired patrol officers are, from left, Nathanial Toth of Granger, Seth Youngblood of Osceola, Bryce Moore of Elkhart, Anthony Reese of Elkhart, Gavin Headley of Mishawaka, Kristopher Kreager of Nappanee and Derek Heign of Bristol.

ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson sworn seven new city police officers to duty Monday during the Police Merit Commission meeting.

The hiring of seven new officers brings the department’s staff to 140 of the budgeted 143 positions.

