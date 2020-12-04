GOSHEN — An Elkhart man accused of causing a fatal accident could spend up to 52 years in prison after a habitual offender enhancement was added to his charges.
Roger Rhodes, 54, faces four counts including causing a death while resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, a Level 3 felony. He is also charged with two Level 4 felonies related to causing a death when operating a vehicle – one while intoxicated and one while having a controlled substance in his blood – and a Level 5 felony, operating a motor vehicle after lifetime license forfeiture.
