ELKHART — The operators of a senior apartment project in the former Conn-Selmer factory are suing the musical instrument maker, saying it’s responsible for pollution cleanup at the site.
Commonwealth Development Corp. of Wisconsin renovated the long-shuttered Conn-Selmer building at 1119 N. Main St., turning it into Gardenview senior apartments. The 55-unit apartment building opened in May 2018.
Commonwealth received $838,000 in annual tax credits from the State of Indiana and a $470,000 low-interest loan to carry out the renovation.
The factory where instruments were made until 2004 was placed on the state’s list of brownfield sites in 2015. Commonwealth purchased the building in 2016.
A number of land use restrictions were placed on the site, including not being able to use the groundwater. The soil also had to be carefully managed during construction, because of pollution concerns, and the building couldn’t be occupied without first installing a vapor mitigation system, according to the Indiana Brownfield Program site list.
Commonwealth claims in the lawsuit that Conn-Selmer allowed hazardous chemicals to be released at and around the site, affecting the soil and groundwater. The complaint was filed Friday in Elkhart County Superior Court 2, and also names The IR Music Company, Dura Operating LLC and Philips North America.
Testing performed at the site found elevated concentrations of chlorinated volatile organic compounds, including trichloroethylene, tetrachloroethene and chloroform. Failure to remedy the release of contaminants have caused TCE, PCE, chloroform and other chemicals to continue to impact the site, the complaint states.
Commonwealth says the contamination has caused harm to the environment, the community at large and to the company itself. It claims it faced expenses and attorneys fees associated with investigating the contamination, remediating it and cleaning up the site.
It says it has also been exposed to third-party liability and to claims by regulatory agencies, specifically being required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to undertake expensive investigation and remediation activities at the site. It says these activities are still ongoing.
Commonwealth says Conn-Selmer hasn’t reimbursed it for past and future costs related to the site, and that it will continue to be harmed if the company isn’t compelled to do so. The lawsuit asks the court to order Conn-Selmer to remediate the soil and groundwater contamination at the site and to compensate Commonwealth for future costs and fees associated with restoration and remediation.
