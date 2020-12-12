INDIANAPOLIS — Communities in Senate District 11 will receive nearly $1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), state Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, said Friday.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $830 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
