ELKHART — A section of Cassopolis Street north of Beardsley Avenue will be closed next week as crews replace sidewalks, city officials said Thursday.
The road will be closed between East Crawford Street and East Beardsley Avenue from Monday through Friday, the Depatment of Public Works and Utilities said. The work is being done in the 800 block of Cassopolis.
