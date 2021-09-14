Sea of old paperwork shredded

Nathan Mort with Integra Certified Document Destruction, left, helps Barney Marica of Goshen unload a box of paperwork Monday in the parking lot of Civic Plaza in Elkhart, where the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the city sponsored a two-hour Clean Your Files event. The bins were loaded into large trucks where the paper could be shredded and recycled.

 Elkhart Truth photo

ELKHART — Residents and businesses flocked to a document shredding event Monday, eager to purge files of old paperwork that had been piling up the past two years.

The two-hour Clean Your Files event in the Civic Plaza parking lot was sponsored by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the city working with Integra Certified Document Destruction.

