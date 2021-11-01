A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Salvation Army of Elkhart feeding unit was held Saturday on the Civic Plaza. Participants in the ceremony included, from left, Aaron Rhoade, Salvation Army advisory board vice-chair; Elkhart Corps Lt. Wayne Benedict; Elkhart Corps Lt. Katy Benedict; Levon Johnson, president and CEO of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce; and Nancy Poikonen, Salvation Army advisory board president. The new unit will be used to provide refreshments for first responders at natural disasters and other emergency situations. The unit is also able to offer mobile meals for the community in times of need. The truck includes an oven, freezer, food prep table and refrigerator.
