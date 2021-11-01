2021 10 30 SalArmyTruck_

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Salvation Army of Elkhart feeding unit was held Saturday on the Civic Plaza. Participants in the ceremony included, from left, Aaron Rhoade, Salvation Army advisory board vice-chair; Elkhart Corps Lt. Wayne Benedict; Elkhart Corps Lt. Katy Benedict; Levon Johnson, president and CEO of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce; and Nancy Poikonen, Salvation Army advisory board president. The new unit will be used to provide refreshments for first responders at natural disasters and other emergency situations. The unit is also able to offer mobile meals for the community in times of need. The truck includes an oven, freezer, food prep table and refrigerator.

 Elkhart Truth photo / J. Tyler Klassen

ELKHART — A specialized “mobile feeding unit,” designed specifically for the Salvation Army of Elkhart, went into action over the weekend after a ribbon-cutting event to mark delivery of the vehicle.

After a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Salvation Army and the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, the vehicle catered to trick-or-treaters during a downtown event Saturday.

