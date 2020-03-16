ELKHART — An Elkhart RV parts maker has agreed to a nearly $10,000 penalty after a state safety inspection found serious issues with a mechanical power press.
Norco Industries was notified of three serious violations following an inspection by the Indiana Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The issues found during the inspection resulted in a proposed penalty totaling $15,000.
