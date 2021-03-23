ELKHART — An Elkhart RV maker is suing its finance director over $62,000 in bonus pay it says he got by inflating sales figures.
Nexus RV says employee Reed Morrison manipulated data to create the appearance of increased sales figures between January 2016 and March 2019, resulting in him receiving inflated bonuses that totaled $62,212.
