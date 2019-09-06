Road closures in North Bay Drive area

ELKHART — Several stretches of road in the North Bay Drive area are closing for paving in the coming week.
Bay Street from Greenleaf Boulevard to Neff Avenue will be closed Monday, Sept. 9.
Springbrook Drive from East Lake Drive West to North Bay Drive and Sellers Court from Brookwood Drive to North Bay Drive will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 10.
North Bay Drive from Miller Street to Springbrook Drive and Bay Street from Bristol Street to Springbrook Drive will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 11.
North Bay Drive’s northbound lane from Springbrook Drive to Miller Street will be closed Thursday, Sept. 12.
North Bay Drive’s southbound lane from Miller Street to Springbrook Drive will be closed Friday, Sept. 13.
These closures are all expected to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. on their respective dates, according to the Elkhart Street Department.
