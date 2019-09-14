ELKHART — Riverview Adult Day Health Center will celebrate National Adult Day Center Week Sept. 15-21, turning a spotlight on caregiving and celebrating caregivers.
This week has been celebrated annually since it was proclaimed on Sept. 27, 1983, by President Ronald Reagan.
Executive director Nicole Hardy-Pagels said the public is particularly welcome to visit the center during this week, which will have special activities to let clients honor caregivers.
Tuesday features Riverview ADHC’s monthly Caregivers Support Group, which starts at 10 a.m. and is open to everyone.
Riverview Adult Day Health Center serves seniors and special needs adults in the area who cannot be safely left alone, who demonstrate a decline in cognitive functioning or who need socialization and to connect more with others. They offer respite for caregivers and help individuals to continue to live at home. A certified program director plans out the center’s daily activities and events that include Wii bowling, brain games, visits from the Potawatomi Zoo, the Elkhart Public Library and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.