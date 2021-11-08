Middle and High School Boys Club Staff for Lifeline KJ Schiele explains some of the offerings at Lifeline to the community during the Elkhart Education Foundation and Friends Resource Fair at the Tolson Center.
Elkhart High School Jr. ROTC members deliver food boxes to Elkhart residents outside the Tolson Center during the resource fair.
Elkhart Truth photo / Dani Messick
Melquidese Ortega Laredo gets a COVID shot at the Tolson Center during the Elkhart Education Foundation and Friends Resource Fair on Saturday afternoon.
Elkhart Truth photo / Dani Messick
Daniel Lerma, 8, of Elkhart, picks out frames for his new glasses.
Elkhart Truth photo / Dani Messick
ELKHART — Several local nonprofits came together at the Tolson Center over the weekend in support of community needs.
“If a kid’s basic needs aren’t met — if they’re hungry or if they don’t have a coat — it’s pretty hard to learn in the classroom,” said Executive Director of Elkhart Education Foundation Ashley Boiling Molyneaux, a coordinator of the event Saturday.
