ELKHART — Five occupants of an apartment building were displaced by a fire Monday including at least two who jumped from a second-story window.
Fire crews were called at about 11:48 a.m. to 304 Chapman Ave. just off Benham Avenue, the Elkhart Fire Department said. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke venting from the front and rear of the two-story building and victims in the front yard.
