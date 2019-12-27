Rental property damaged

ELKHART — A local landlord experienced holiday havoc as he discovered new water damage at one of his properties on Monday.
Ronald Davidhizar, 78, reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that his rental property on C.R. 45 had been broken into.
At the residence, someone had turned on all the faucets, causing damage from the water sometime between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 3:40 p.m. Monday.
(1) comment
Hmmm, Christmas time. Water left on. I'll assume the drains were stopped up to allow damage. It must be the Wet Bandits from Home Alone.
Where's Kevin MacCallister when you need him?
