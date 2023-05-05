ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify an individual in reference to a fraud investigation that occurred at a bank in April.
Anyone who can identify this individual can contact Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted at Michiana Crime Stoppers, 574-288-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.