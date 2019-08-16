Public survey for parks master plan underway

ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department has launched a community survey to get public input for the creation of a comprehensive parks master plan.
To provide statistically valid results, the community survey has been mailed directly to a random sampling of residents, but the city is also inviting the entire community to provide feedback and input through an open-link survey at www.elkhartparksurvey.org/open.
Results of this survey will provide critical information in determining community values, satisfaction levels, needs, priorities and demographics for the city’s long-term planning efforts. Participants will be prompted to answer questions about what types of programs, facilities, and services they want in their parks and recreation system and where priorities should be placed.
In addition to the needs assessment survey, the city also held two public input sessions earlier this year.
The results of all community feedback will be utilized to determine priority programming and capital improvement projects over the next five years.
The master plan will identify potential funding sources as well as community partnerships necessary to turn ideas into results, according to a press release for the city.
The plan will also establish criteria for evaluating the condition of land, facilities and equipment and create a pro-active maintenance schedule to preserve local assets. This project is led by GreenPlay, LLC, with survey and data work done by RRC Associates.
To learn more about the Parks and Cultural Assets Master Plan, contact the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department at 574-295-7275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.