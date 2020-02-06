ELKHART — The public has been invited to the Roosevelt Center on Thursday evening to learn about the ongoing process to envision the future of Tolson Center.
Since the summer of 2018, a Tolson Center Steering Committee has worked with the community to plan for possible changes at the youth and community center. Committee members will present their plans for a possible expansion and changes in governance at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roosevelt Center, 215 E. Indiana Ave.
