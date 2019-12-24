2 pregnant women report assaults

ELKHART — Two pregnant women in Elkhart reported they were victims of separate acts of violence over the weekend, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
On Friday, a 19-year-old pregnant woman said she was punched in the stomach by her boyfriend, who is the father and who knew she was pregnant, police said.
After he punched her, she tried to call police but her boyfriend pushed her to the ground to prevent her from calling, the report said.
Police said that Steven Lerma, 19, of Elkhart had been drinking alcohol. He was booked at the Elkhart County Jail with a $25,000 bond. He has been charged with domestic battery to a pregnant woman while knowing of the pregnancy, a Level 5 felony; interfering with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor; and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor.
On Sunday, a 24-year-old pregnant woman said she was struck in the head by her boyfriend, causing her head to bleed. Police said the suspect used a glass bottle as a weapon.
The woman was taken to the Elkhart General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, who is the father of the child, fled before the victim called the police and has not been arrested. Police said they know his identity but would not share it before a warrant has been issued or he has been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.