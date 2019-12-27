Police shoot dogs to save Elkhart man

ELKHART — Elkhart County Sheriff's Office deputies shot two dogs on Christmas Day to save a man that the dogs had badly injured, according to a press release.
Deputies were called to 25000 block of Berry Street on Wednesday for a report of the two dogs attacking a man in the backyard. Police said medics could not access the badly injured man, who was trapped by the pitbull and the pitbull-labrador mix.
A deputy attempted to distract the dogs so medical aid could be provided, but the dogs attacked the deputy who then shot both dogs. One dog died there while the other ran away before returning and being taken into the custody of the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
The victim, 43-year-old Billy Shoemaker of Elkhart, was taken to the Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.