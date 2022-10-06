The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to call Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
