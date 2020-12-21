ELKHART — An Elkhart man has died following a shooting on the south side Thursday.
Police found Rochad Washington, 41, unconscious after they responded to a call about shots being fired in the area of 6th Street and Concord Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. They rendered aid at the scene and he was soon transferred to Elkhart General Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.