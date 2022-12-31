Police seek help in theft investigation

The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify this individual in reference to a theft investigation that occurred at a clothing store this fall. If you can identify this individual, contact Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Well if you bully builders around typically they don't want to build in your area
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Tax tax tax , keep things affordable Dems
-
Scott Shultz said:I have high hopes that this program proves successful, and I am proud of our community for trying something new to address the immediate conce…
