ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these surveillance photos as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month.
The incident occurred on Oct. 7 outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St.
The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070, Ext 321. Anonymous tips may also be submitted at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
