ELKHART — Police on Wednesday were looking for a 21-year-old woman who was last seen in the 600 block of West Boulevard.
Alexis Lopez is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-feet tall and 135 pounds, according to the Elkhart Police Department. She was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, blue knee-high socks, and red and black shoes with a black fanny pack.
She has not been seen since June 6.
Her family is concerned for her welfare due to a possible medical issue, the release said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who believes they may have seen Lopez are asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
