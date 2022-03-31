ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of crashing into vehicles at a used car lot while driving drunk.

Miguel Solla Jr., 23, was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident involving vehicles at a used car dealership. He allegedly crashed into some vehicles on the lot which caused them to strike other vehicles.

