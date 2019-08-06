Police investigating motorcycle fire

ELKHART — Elkhart police are investigating how a motorcycle caught on fire early Friday.
A 29-year-old woman reported that she was notified around 2:45 a.m. that her maroon 1988 Harley-Davidson was on fire in the 1200 block of Georgia Boulevard.
Police said she put out the fire herself. Officers were dispatched at 3:18 a.m.
It is unknown how the fire began, police said. The case remains under investigation.
