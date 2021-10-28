ELKHART — Police are seeking more information after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday morning.
The girl was walking to school along Superior Street when she was struck by a vehicle near Manor Street at around 7:40 a.m., according to information from Jessica McBrier, Elkhart Police public information officer. It was described as a black vehicle driving east on Superior Street, but the student didn’t get a good enough look at it to recognize the make or model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.