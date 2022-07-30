ELKHART — Members of the Elkhart Police Department are urging residents to get to know them during a National Night Out event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Park, 300 S. Main St.
The police-community partnership event will feature free food, family fun and a K-9 demonstration, organizers said, with the goal of making the community a safer and more caring place to live and work.
