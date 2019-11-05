Police ask help in identifying suspect

ELKHART — Elkhart police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.
Credit card thefts were reported at Planet Fitness in Elkhart on Oct. 10. Detectives were able to obtain a photo of the possible suspect using the stolen credit cards at Walmart.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect can contact Detective Ryan Weir at 574-389-4761 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
