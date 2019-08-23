Police ask help identifying suspect

ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
On Aug. 5 at 9:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1125 Worthmore Ave. in regards to a theft report. It was reported that the victim’s wallet was taken. The wallet contained credit and debit cards that the suspect is believed to have used at several locations throughout the city of Elkhart.
Detectives were able to obtain footage of the possible suspect using the cards.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect are asked to contact Detective Scott Hauser at 574-389-4797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.