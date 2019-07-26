ELKHART — Elkhart police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two theft suspects.
On July 11, 2019, at 3:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to Lowes at 110 C.R. 6 W. in regards to a theft report. It was reported that two male subject came into the store and stole several DeWalt tools. The in-store surveillance camera captured footage of the suspects.
Detective Scott Johnson is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspects in the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect are asked to contact Johnson at 574-389-4720.
– Elkhart Truth Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.