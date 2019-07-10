ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
According to police, an unknown white male with long brown hair carried out a welder from Big R, 3501 S. Main St. at 12:43 p.m. June 27.
The surveillance video shows the male getting into a white Ford Explorer SUV.
Detective Joy Phillips is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle’s owner.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect can contact Phillips at 574-389-4728.
