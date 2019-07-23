ELKHART — Elkhart police are asking the public for help identifying a forgery suspect.
A female suspect came into the CVS at 1210 N. Nappanee St. at 8:45 p.m. June 24, and picked up a prescription using false information.
The surveillance camera in the store captured footage of the suspect.
Detective Scott Johnson is asking for assistance from anyone with information regarding the suspect in the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information can call Johnson at 574-389-4720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.